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    NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

    NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

    Photo By Julie Lucas | 260506-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 6, 2026) Naval Hospital Jacksonville...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, and its training units, have earned the Navy Surgeon General's Blue H — Health Promotion and Wellness Award for 2025, which is 14 consecutive years of earning this award.

    “Being awarded the Blue H is a true honor and reflects the commitment and effort of our active duty and civilian team members, who deliver exceptional care to our nation’s heroes—both past and present—and their families,” said Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commander. “Promoting health is essential to making sure our Warfighters achieve the highest levels of readiness and well-being in the world."

    NMRTC Jacksonville received the award’s highest recognition — Gold Star level, for having 90 cumulative days of healthy behavior challenges each year. All NMRTC Jacksonville training units also earned the Blue H award; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport — the Silver Eagle, and NMRTUs Albany, Key West, and Kings Bay — Bronze Anchor.

    The Blue H Award recognizes excellence in clinical primary prevention services, community health promotion, and medical staff health. The award assesses responsible drinking, violence and injury free living, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco free living, and weight management.

    Only 295 Navy and Marine Corps active and reserve units were selected for the prestigious Blue H award for 2025.

    To find out more about wellness programs, contact your local Wellness Center or Health Promotions, or visit the Military OneSource Wellness page at: [https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/](https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/).

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, family members, and retired service members, including 45,175 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:50
    Story ID: 564524
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

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