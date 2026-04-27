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    NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

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    NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260506-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 6, 2026) Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center Nurse Educator Misty Carman works with a patient using a Tanita, which is a bioimpedance scale. The Wellness Center, located in building 867, offers tobacco cessation, weight management, health fitness and nutrition counseling. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9665638
    VIRIN: 260506-N-ME175-1001
    Resolution: 2664x3552
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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