NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

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260506-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 6, 2026) Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center Nurse Educator Misty Carman works with a patient using a Tanita, which is a bioimpedance scale. The Wellness Center, located in building 867, offers tobacco cessation, weight management, health fitness and nutrition counseling. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)