260506-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 6, 2026) Naval Hospital Jacksonville Wellness Center Nurse Educator Misty Carman works with a patient using a Tanita, which is a bioimpedance scale. The Wellness Center, located in building 867, offers tobacco cessation, weight management, health fitness and nutrition counseling. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 11:50
|Photo ID:
|9665638
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-ME175-1001
|Resolution:
|2664x3552
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Jacksonville, training units earn Navy Surgeon General Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award
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