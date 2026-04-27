New Policy to Increase Efficiency in Military Accessions

Photo By Derrik Noack | Military applicants wait to be sent to their next evaluation at Chicago MEPS. USMEPCOM's new Conditions Unlikely to be Waived (CUW) policy will focus evaluations on applicants more likely to qualify for service. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Derrik Noack | Military applicants wait to be sent to their next evaluation at Chicago MEPS....... read more read more

In collaboration with Service recruiting partners, U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) implemented a policy, “Conditions Unlikely to be Waived” (CUW), effective May 4, that stops processing for applicants with one or more of 28 medical conditions designated as unlikely to be waived by Service partners.

By identifying these conditions earlier in the process, CUW will reduce unnecessary medical evaluations, thereby conserving resources and allowing USMEPCOM personnel and recruiters alike to focus on applicants more likely to qualify for service.

“This is a shift in order,” said Army Col. Megan McKinnon, USMEPCOM command surgeon. “Instead of doing complete processing and then handing it to the waiver authority, we’ve created a trigger on the front end for these specific conditions that requires additional Service sign off, because all Services agreed that they are unlikely to be waived on the back end.”

In alignment with department-wide focus on efficiency, USMEPCOM and the Army waiver authority developed the initial list of conditions, which USMEPCOM then coordinated with other partners. Each Service reviewed the list against its own waiver practices. The finalized list identifies 28 conditions unlikely to be waived, including those such as any replacement of a heart valve and narcolepsy.

By identifying CUW conditions before applicants reach the medical floor, USMEPCOM can redirect resources more effectively and recruiters can focus on applicants more likely to join. The policy also reduces workload for service waiver authorities. Although CUW applies to a relatively small percentage of applicants, estimated at a very small percent daily, the cumulative impact could be significant.

“In an environment where resources are limited, USMEPCOM must focus on policy changes and technical solutions that increase our operational efficiency,” said Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael, USMEPCOM Western Sector commander. “CUW improves operational efficiency by both relieving pressure on USMEPCOMs center of gravity, our people, and ensuring that the focus is placed on the applicants that qualify to serve.”

Identification of one of these conditions during the medical prescreen prevents applicants from coming to MEPS for a physical except in rare cases as approved by the Service waiver authority. Recruiters will work with their chains of command to determine whether to pursue processing for applicants with CUW.

In addition to increased efficiency, the CUW policy complements Department initiatives to strengthen standards and ensure military readiness. In July 2025, the Secretary of War signed a memo identifying 13 conditions ineligible for Service waiver and 13 conditions which require Service secretary approval for a waiver. USMEPCOM implemented a process the following month to identify these conditions during the prescreen process and halt processing.

“Our high standards are a cornerstone of lethality, and the Department must remain vigilant in preserving those standards,” the memo reads.