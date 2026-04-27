Military applicants wait to be sent to their next evaluation at Chicago MEPS. USMEPCOM's new Conditions Unlikely to be Waived (CUW) policy will focus evaluations on applicants more likely to qualify for service.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9659363
|VIRIN:
|250620-D-BJ645-1497
|Resolution:
|5296x3530
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Policy to Increase Efficiency in Military Accessions, by Derrik Noack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Policy to Increase Efficiency in Military Accessions
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