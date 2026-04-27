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    New Policy to Increase Efficiency in Military Accessions

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    New Policy to Increase Efficiency in Military Accessions

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Derrik Noack 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Military applicants wait to be sent to their next evaluation at Chicago MEPS. USMEPCOM's new Conditions Unlikely to be Waived (CUW) policy will focus evaluations on applicants more likely to qualify for service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:48
    Photo ID: 9659363
    VIRIN: 250620-D-BJ645-1497
    Resolution: 5296x3530
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Policy to Increase Efficiency in Military Accessions, by Derrik Noack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Processing
    waivers
    meps
    USMEPCOM

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