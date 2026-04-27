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    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Richard Butkus, Senior Airman Heath Betty, and Senior Airman Mah Tah Ethel,...... read more read more

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Story by Senior Airman John Lewis 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Co. -- The intense competition gathered aerial port squadrons from across the globe to compete in 12 distinct events. The scenarios are specifically designed to simulate high-stress, time sensitive operations and evaluate critical decision making under pressure.

    Master Sgt. Russel Hudson, 39th APS, described the event as a comprehensive test of both readiness and resilience for the air transportation specialists.

    “It simulates what we do when we’re deployed,” Hudson said. “How well can you perform the job with very little information and underneath an extreme time crunch.” The multi-day challenge evaluated competitors on a wide range of career field competencies, including aircraft loading, physical fitness assessments, comprehensive written evaluations, and forklift obstacle courses. Out of all the teams competing, the 39th APS distinguished themselves by securing third place in the cargo build-up competition.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:31
    Story ID: 564001
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge, by SrA John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

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    302aw
    portdawg
    reserve-ready
    portdawgchallenge
    reserveadvantage
    39thaps

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