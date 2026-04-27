302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Richard Butkus, Senior Airman Heath Betty, and Senior Airman Mah Tah Ethel, airmen from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron position cargo during an event at the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., April 14, 2026. The Port Dawg Challenge is a competetive event designed to test and showcase the skills of Air Force Reserve aerial port Airmen. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Co. -- The intense competition gathered aerial port squadrons from across the globe to compete in 12 distinct events. The scenarios are specifically designed to simulate high-stress, time sensitive operations and evaluate critical decision making under pressure.

Master Sgt. Russel Hudson, 39th APS, described the event as a comprehensive test of both readiness and resilience for the air transportation specialists.

“It simulates what we do when we’re deployed,” Hudson said. “How well can you perform the job with very little information and underneath an extreme time crunch.” The multi-day challenge evaluated competitors on a wide range of career field competencies, including aircraft loading, physical fitness assessments, comprehensive written evaluations, and forklift obstacle courses. Out of all the teams competing, the 39th APS distinguished themselves by securing third place in the cargo build-up competition.