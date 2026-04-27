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    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge [Image 5 of 5]

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    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Participants of the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge gather for an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., April 16, 2026. The event brought together hundreds of Airmen from across the U.S. and allied nations to recognize the top-performing teams and build camaraderie within the aeriel port community.  (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9650870
    VIRIN: 260416-F-F3646-1107
    Resolution: 2048x946
    Size: 864.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

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