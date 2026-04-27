302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

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Participants of the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge gather for an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., April 16, 2026. The event brought together hundreds of Airmen from across the U.S. and allied nations to recognize the top-performing teams and build camaraderie within the aeriel port community. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)