302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

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Master Sgt. Mildred Cox from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron secures a forklift to the cargo deck of a C-5 Galaxy during an event at the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., April 16, 2026. This timed competition tested speed and knowledge in properly securing cargo for airlift, a critical skill for ensuring safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)