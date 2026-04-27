Master Sgt. Mildred Cox from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron secures a forklift to the cargo deck of a C-5 Galaxy during an event at the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., April 16, 2026. This timed competition tested speed and knowledge in properly securing cargo for airlift, a critical skill for ensuring safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9650868
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-F3646-1088
|Resolution:
|2048x946
|Size:
|723.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
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302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
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