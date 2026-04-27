(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Mildred Cox from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron secures a forklift to the cargo deck of a C-5 Galaxy during an event at the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., April 16, 2026. This timed competition tested speed and knowledge in properly securing cargo for airlift, a critical skill for ensuring safety and mission readiness.  (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9650868
    VIRIN: 260416-F-F3646-1088
    Resolution: 2048x946
    Size: 723.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge
    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    302d AW Aerial Porters Test Readiness at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery