Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest

Photo By Karrington Bradley | Is your fur baby ready to steal the spotlight? Get them dressed in their best red, white and blue for the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest hosted by @shopmyexchange! Snap a pic of your adorable pet and submit it at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from May 1 through May 31 for a chance to snag a share of $3,000 in gift cards. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3d8 see less | View Image Page

Photo By Karrington Bradley | Is your fur baby ready to steal the spotlight? Get them dressed in their best red,...... read more read more

DALLAS – Attention, military shoppers. It's time to showcase those patriotic pets.

The Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest, from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hills Pet Nutrition, offers participants the opportunity to win a share of the $3,000 in Exchange gift cards.

From May 1 through May 31, eligible Exchange shoppers 18 years and older—including honorably discharged Veterans, Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and retirees—can submit a patriotic photo of their pets to ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win.

“Pets are beloved members of the family that bring joy into our lives,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This photo contest is a great way to appreciate the companions that our Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military families cherish.”

Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up will each receive a $250 gift card. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be selected on or around June 12.

Social-media-friendly version: Is your fur baby ready to steal the spotlight? Get them dressed in their best red, white and blue for the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest hosted by @shopmyexchange! Snap a pic of your adorable pet and submit it at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from May 1 through May 31 for a chance to snag a share of $3,000 in gift cards. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3d8

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Karrington Bradley at 214-312-5111 or mailto:bradleykar@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/