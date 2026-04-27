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    Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest

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    Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Karrington Bradley 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Is your fur baby ready to steal the spotlight? Get them dressed in their best red, white and blue for the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest hosted by @shopmyexchange! Snap a pic of your adorable pet and submit it at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from May 1 through May 31 for a chance to snag a share of $3,000 in gift cards. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3d8

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9645526
    VIRIN: 260428-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest, by Karrington Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest

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    Sweepstakes
    Patriot Pet
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
    Pet Photo Contest
    AAFES

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