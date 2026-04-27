Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest

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Is your fur baby ready to steal the spotlight? Get them dressed in their best red, white and blue for the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest hosted by @shopmyexchange! Snap a pic of your adorable pet and submit it at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from May 1 through May 31 for a chance to snag a share of $3,000 in gift cards. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3d8