Is your fur baby ready to steal the spotlight? Get them dressed in their best red, white and blue for the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest hosted by @shopmyexchange! Snap a pic of your adorable pet and submit it at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from May 1 through May 31 for a chance to snag a share of $3,000 in gift cards. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3d8
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9645526
|VIRIN:
|260428-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest, by Karrington Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stars and Stripes Fur-ever: $3,000 in Gift Cards Up for Grabs in Exchange Pet Photo Contest
No keywords found.