919th SOW Medics Boost Readiness, Deliver Vital Care in Suriname

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings | A U.S. Air Force healthcare professional with the 919th Special Operations Medical Squadron speaks with a patient during a Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. U.S. Air Force medical personnel provided dental, optometry and primary care services in support of high patient volumes, improving access to care while enhancing readiness and strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings | A U.S. Air Force healthcare professional with the 919th Special Operations Medical...... read more read more

PARAMARIBO, Suriname --- U.S. Air Force medics from the 919th Special Operations Wing, alongside other Air Force Reserve medical personnel, recently completed a significant medical mission in Suriname delivering crucial healthcare to over 2,000 residents while enhancing their own operational readiness.

The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission concluded April 23, 2026, was a collaborative effort to share knowledge, enhance readiness and strengthen critical relationships between U.S. and Surinamese practitioners. Members of the 919th SOW were joined by physicians and health care professionals from the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, to form a robust team of medical professionals with a wide array of skills and expertise.

During the two-week mission, the integrated teams of U.S. and Surinamese providers treated 2,057 patients across multiple locations, including Nickerie, Paramaribo, and Brownsweg.

Some of the assistance provided included primary care, dental services, and optometry among others. This direct patient care not only addressed immediate community health needs but also helped ease the strain on Suriname’s local health system.

“Our mission was clear: work closely with our host nation to enhance our combined medical readiness, help ease strain on Suriname’s health system, and strengthen the enduring partnership between our nations,” said Lt. Col. Preeti Jois, a 919th SOW medic and mission commander, who emphasized the collaborative nature of the engagement.

“By collaborating directly with Surinamese medical professionals, we aim to share expertise, support local capabilities, gain critical knowledge from Surinamese medical practitioners, and build resilience that benefits both our teams and the communities we serve,” said Jois.

A primary objective of LAMAT was to increase the readiness of the participating U.S. forces. Medics gained vital honing predeployment skills and expertise operating in the field both of which will prove invaluable in future global operations. The mission provided vital experience in operating in resource-constrained settings, a key aspect of humanitarian assistance and contingency operations.

Brig. Gen. Elaine Yao, Special Assistant to the Commander at U.S. Medical Command, highlighted the strategic importance of this readiness. "Readiness is built in environments like this – working in real conditions, solving real challenges and learning from one another," Yao stated during her closing ceremony remarks. "It ensures that when our Nations are called—whether for disaster response, humanitarian crises or contingency operations, we are prepared to act quickly, effectively and together."

Beyond direct care, the mission included 272 hours of knowledge exchanges on topics ranging from disaster medicine to Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fostering a deeper partnership between the two nations' medical communities.

"LAMAT is not about what one nation provides to another. It is about what we build together," said Yao. "Because while patients received care and that matters deeply – what matters just as much is that both of our teams leave stronger, more capable and more prepared for whatever comes next. That is readiness." This collaborative effort in Suriname underscores the U.S. Air Force's commitment to building lasting relationships that enhance regional stability and improve medical readiness for all partners involved.