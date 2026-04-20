U.S. Navy recovers NASA astronauts, Orion space capsule after historic Artemis II moon mission

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth | U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 and NASA engineers recover the Orion crew module, April 10. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy, in partnership with NASA and U.S. Space Command, recovered the Orion space capsule and its four-person crew from the Pacific Ocean, April 10, marking the conclusion of the historic Artemis II mission.

Amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 3, served as the primary recovery ship for the astronauts and spacecraft, executing a complex maritime operation that spanned from atmospheric reentry to securing the capsule in the ship’s well deck.

“I could not be more proud of the skill and professionalism the crew demonstrated,” said Capt. Erik Kenny, commanding officer of John P. Murtha. “Our team executed this complex recovery with pride, showcasing the unique capabilities of our naval forces. Being able to play a vital role in this operation is a testament to the strength of our team.”

NASA launched Artemis II from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, April 1. The mission served as a critical flight test for future crewed missions to the lunar surface and is part of NASA’s broader effort to prepare for eventual human missions to Mars.

For the Navy, the mission also represented a homecoming for its own. The crew included mission commander retired U.S. Navy Capt. Reid Wiseman and pilot U.S. Navy Capt. Victor Glover, both former Navy test pilots and Naval Postgraduate School alumni, alongside NASA astronaut Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The night before splashdown, NASA Chief of Astronauts and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Tingle addressed the recovery team to discuss the gravity of the operation.

“They say we stand on the shoulders of giants,” Tingle said. “Tomorrow, the crew of John P. Murtha becomes giants. You will set the standard for how we are going to operate our human space flight program for the next fifty years.”

Tingle also highlighted the scale and significance of the recovery effort.

“We will recover Orion, the biggest capsule we have ever put in space, launched on the most powerful rocket we have ever flown astronauts on,” Tingle said. “It traveled nearly half a million miles, reached speeds approaching 40,000 miles per hour, and will end its journey right here aboard USS John P. Murtha. It is an absolutely incredible, historic event.”

The operational phase of the recovery began in the evening of April 10, as Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 provided critical imagery support, tracking the Orion capsule through the atmosphere until it splashed down at 5:07 p.m.

Immediately following splashdown, dive medical personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 made initial contact with the “Integrity” capsule and crew to conduct medical assessments.

Once the astronauts were cleared for transport, they were hoisted into MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters with HSC-23 and flown to John P. Murtha for further evaluation. Simultaneously, Navy divers, experts in mobile diving, salvage, towing, and open-water small boat operations, rigged the Orion space capsule for recovery from the ocean to the ship’s well deck.

Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said the recovery reflected the team’s extensive preparation and operational readiness.

“This recovery was a direct result of hours of training and the exceptional dedication of this team of teams,” DeVore said. “Our Sailors are trained to be ready for any mission, and they executed this historic task with the precision and professionalism that defines our naval service.”

As the Department of Defense’s human space flight support manager, U.S. Space Command is responsible for the terrestrial rescue and recovery of NASA-sponsored astronauts and spacecraft for the Artemis program.

Working in support of U.S. Space Command, additional Navy units included Fleet Surgical Team 1; Fleet Surgical Team 9; En-Route Care System teams from Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, Twentynine Palms, and Guam; and an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System team from NMRTC Camp Pendleton, which provided critical expeditionary medicine expertise and advanced capabilities to respond, treat, and save lives. Naval Health Research Center also provided 24-hour access to specialized facilities and highly trained personnel for the analysis of biological material and technical support.

Supporting joint partners included U.S. Air Force First Air Force, Detachment 3; and U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron.

Postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, ESG-3 generates, deploys, and employs naval forces and formations for crisis response, contingency operations, forward presence, major combat operations, amphibious operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and expeditionary logistics.