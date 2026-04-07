(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth [Image 6 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    NASA astronaut Christina Koch sits in an U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of the San Antonio Class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) after returning from space on Apr. 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 00:50
    Photo ID: 9608627
    VIRIN: 260410-N-VX022-1702
    Resolution: 7988x4493
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
    NASA Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    HSC-23
    EODGRU-1
    ARTEMIS
    Astronauts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery