Stretching local water supply during drought conditions

Courtesy Photo | Despite current drought conditions, water storage levels remain well above required threshold, and no additional mandatory water restrictions are anticipated beyond the standard, year‑round Water Wise Rules. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Despite current drought conditions, water storage levels remain well above required...... read more read more

(Editor’s note: The following article and courtesy photo were provided by Colorado Springs Utilities, Fort Carson’s utility provider.)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Low snowpack, warmer-than-normal temperatures and accelerated spring snowmelt are expected to reduce water flowing into the system by as much as 50% this year — raising concerns across communities throughout Colorado.

Despite these conditions, long-term planning by Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) has positioned the system well. Current water storage is at 77% capacity, enough to meet about three years of customer demand, even after recent reservoir maintenance.

Despite current drought conditions, water storage levels remain well above required threshold, and no additional mandatory water restrictions are anticipated beyond the standard, year‑round Water Wise Rules. These include watering up to three days per week on days of the customer’s choice and, from May 1 though Oct. 15, watering before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

However, the Colorado Springs Utilities Board approved a resolution to enter Water Shortage Preparation, giving the water system additional operational flexibility ahead of expected drought conditions this year. The action also increases outreach efforts to encourage voluntary water conservation. Thanks to conservation efforts of Springs Utilities customers and adherence to Water Wise Rules, overall water use has remained relatively flat over the past 20 years, even as the population of Colorado Springs has nearly doubled.

Customers are encouraged to continue conservation efforts by adjusting outdoor watering schedules, fixing leaks promptly and using water-efficient fixtures. Taking these proactive steps now helps ensure reliable water supplies in the months and years ahead.

For more tips, rebates and conservation ideas, explore available Colorado Springs Utilities programs at https://www.csu.org/ or visit the Conservation and Environmental Center located at 2855 Mesa Road in Colorado Springs to learn more.