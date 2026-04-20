Despite current drought conditions, water storage levels remain well above required threshold, and no additional mandatory water restrictions are anticipated beyond the standard, year‑round Water Wise Rules.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9627496
|VIRIN:
|260420-D-A4606-9253
|Resolution:
|903x504
|Size:
|165.37 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
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|3
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Stretching local water supply during drought conditions
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