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    Stretching local water supply during drought conditions

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    Stretching local water supply during drought conditions

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Despite current drought conditions, water storage levels remain well above required threshold, and no additional mandatory water restrictions are anticipated beyond the standard, year‑round Water Wise Rules.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9627496
    VIRIN: 260420-D-A4606-9253
    Resolution: 903x504
    Size: 165.37 KB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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