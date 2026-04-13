Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou

Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano | U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander Sou, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, initiates built in testing of the tail kit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2026. Sou’s daily responsibilities include testing and maintaining munitions to utilize on F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander Sou, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2026.

As a munitions technician, Sou is responsible for maintaining, inspecting and transporting munitions in support of F-16 Fighting Falcons. From ensuring equipment is properly tested to following technical orders, his work directly contributes to operational success and safety.

“This job is very hands on, which is the fun part,” Sou said. “It’s definitely a challenge and a great learning experience, but knowing that what I do supports real world missions gives me a strong sense of purpose.”

Sou is known among his peers for his dependability and strong work ethic. Whether completing routine maintenance or supporting time sensitive mission requirements, he consistently approaches every task with focus and accountability. He is determined to take initiative and ensure each job is done correctly by asking questions and working well with those around him.

Despite being early in his career, Sou has already distinguished himself through his professionalism, initiative and eagerness to learn.

“He’s very mature, very well spoken and eager to learn,” said Staff Sgt. Caleb Zaziv, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional crew chief. “He asks questions to be informed and works hard throughout the day to ensure he understands each task assigned to him, and that’s something you don’t always see at his level.”

Beyond his role as a conventional maintenance technician, Sou is known for his positive attitude and strong work ethic, earning the respect of those around him.

“There’s not one person in the shop who doesn’t get along with him,” Zaziv said. “People naturally gravitate toward him because of how he carries himself.”

Outside of the mission, Sou demonstrates the same determination through his involvement in volunteer efforts and squadron initiatives. He has already begun seeking opportunities to give back, including supporting base activities by joining his squadron's booster club, where he plans to contribute creative designs and help boost morale.

“I want to get involved and give back as much as I can,” Sou said. “It’s about making connections and being part of something bigger.”

Through his dedication on and off duty, Sou exemplifies what it means to be a dependable Airman and a valuable member of the 51st Fighter Wing.