U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander Sou, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, initiates built in testing of the tail kit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2026. Sou’s daily responsibilities include testing and maintaining munitions to utilize on F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9621026
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-QO031-1036
|Resolution:
|5834x3908
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou
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