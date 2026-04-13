Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou

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U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander Sou, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, initiates built in testing of the tail kit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2026. Sou’s daily responsibilities include testing and maintaining munitions to utilize on F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)