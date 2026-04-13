Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:39 Photo ID: 9621027 VIRIN: 260415-F-QO031-1062 Resolution: 5170x3323 Size: 4.06 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.