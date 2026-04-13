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    Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou [Image 2 of 2]

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    Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander Sou, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, tightens bolts on munitions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2026. Sou’s daily responsibilities include testing and maintaining munitions to utilize on F-16 Fighting Falcons.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:39
    Photo ID: 9621027
    VIRIN: 260415-F-QO031-1062
    Resolution: 5170x3323
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman Alexander Sou [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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