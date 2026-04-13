Washington Army National Guard Prepares Future Leaders with First Executive Officer Course Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Washington Army National Guard conducted its inaugural Executive Officer (XO) Course April 11–12, 2026, at Camp Murray, marking a significant step in developing junior officer leadership and strengthening company-level operations across the force.



Designed to prepare company XOs for their critical role within the command team, the course focused on providing practical training, standardized knowledge, and the tools necessary to effectively execute a commander’s intent. The training brought together primarily new lieutenants from across the state, many of whom arrived eager to support their units but unsure how to fully integrate into company-level processes.



By the conclusion of the two-day course, that uncertainty had largely been replaced with clarity and confidence.

“Students came in wanting to help but not always understanding where they fit,” said CPT Brandon Roth, XO course officer in charge. “They left with a clear understanding that the XO is not just a supporting role, but a pivotal leader responsible for resourcing operations and enabling mission success.”



The course curriculum covered a wide range of essential XO responsibilities, including logistics, legal processes, command discipline programs, and administrative requirements. Instruction was delivered by a diverse group of subject matter experts, including senior field grade officers, non-commissioned officers, and warrant officers, who shared real-world experience and practical insights. Beyond instruction, the course also created a rare opportunity for junior officers to connect with peers across different units and specialties. This “cross-pollination” of ideas allowed XOs to share challenges, solutions, and best practices, building a network that extends beyond the classroom.



“The networking alone was huge,” said Roth. “You don’t often get the chance to sit down with other XOs and talk through how things actually work in the units.”



Feedback from attendees confirmed that the course successfully met its intent of equipping XOs with the resources and confidence needed to succeed.



However, participants also identified areas for improvement, including a desire for more hands-on training, practical exercises, and expanded access to key systems. Students also recommended broadening the course audience to include platoon leaders and officers projected to serve as XOs, emphasizing that earlier exposure to the material would better prepare leaders for future responsibilities.



Course leaders agreed.



“The most significant takeaway is the clear and urgent need for this course,” said Roth. “Attendees consistently expressed that this knowledge is essential and that without it, new XOs are not fully prepared for the scope of their duties.”



Washington Army National Guard leadership is considering making the XO Course a mandatory requirement for all newly assigned company executive officers, with potential expansion to include all newly commissioned lieutenants. As the program evolves, future iterations are expected to incorporate more interactive training, enhanced resource guides, and expanded networking opportunities, further strengthening the next generation of leaders and ensuring units across the state remain ready, capable, and mission-focused.