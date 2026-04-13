Washington Army National Guard Prepares Future Leaders with First Executive Officer Course

Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:08 Photo ID: 9616792 VIRIN: 260411-D-MN117-9797 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 601.9 KB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US

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