Sgt. 1st Class Austin Haitt, 205th Regional Training Institute, speaks at the Executive Officers Course, April 11, 2026, Camp Murray, Wash. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9616792
|VIRIN:
|260411-D-MN117-9797
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|601.9 KB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Washington Army National Guard Prepares Future Leaders with First Executive Officer Course
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