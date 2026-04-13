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    Washington Army National Guard Prepares Future Leaders with First Executive Officer Course

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    Washington Army National Guard Prepares Future Leaders with First Executive Officer Course

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Austin Haitt, 205th Regional Training Institute, speaks at the Executive Officers Course, April 11, 2026, Camp Murray, Wash. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9616792
    VIRIN: 260411-D-MN117-9797
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 601.9 KB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington Army National Guard Prepares Future Leaders with First Executive Officer Course, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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