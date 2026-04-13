Navy announces commissioning date and location for the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Navy will commission the future Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) on May 16, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.



The commissioning marks the completion of the final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship construction phase, a sustained acquisition effort between the Navy and industry partners for two decades.



The sponsor of LCS 31 is Robyn Modly, the wife of former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. In keeping with Navy tradition, Modly will give the order during the ceremony to “man our ship and bring her to life!” At that moment, the commissioning pennant will be hoisted, and USS Cleveland will officially enter the fleet.



The ship’s motto, “Forge a Legacy,” honors Cleveland’s industrial history and the strength of its citizens. The ship’s crest features an anvil and a red stripe, symbolizing the city’s steel manufacturing roots, and sixteen rays of sun representing USS Cleveland as the sixteenth Freedom-class ship. It is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear its name.



Following its commissioning, LCS 31 will be homeported at Mayport, Florida.

Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in both near-shore and open-ocean environments, countering 21st-century coastal threats. LCS ships integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



The commissioning ceremony for the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) will be livestreamed at [www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37601](http://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37601). The webcast is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. EST, and the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. EST on May 16.



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit [https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/](https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/).