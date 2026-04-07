We Will Never Forget: Thresher Memorial Service

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine, (April 11, 2026) - The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine, April 11. The service stands as a solemn tribute to the 129 souls—sailors, officers, and civilians—who perished in the tragedy. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

Thresher Base, United States Submarine Veterans, Inc (USSVI), in partnership with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, hosted the 63rd Thresher Memorial Service at Robert W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine, April 11.

Shipyard Commander, Capt. Jesse Nice provided introductory remarks. “Today is about more than remembrance,” said Nice. “It is about acknowledging the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of the officers, crewmen, and civilians we lost. Their honor and loyalty represent the very best of our nation.”

Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore, Submarine Squadron TWO was the keynote speaker. Addressing the crowd of Thresher families, friends, and ceremony guests, Deichler expressed profound sentiments on the legacy of Thresher and what it means to the PNSY workforce and surrounding community. “We gather today not just to remember—but to understand. And to carry forward,” said Deichler. “This is our legacy as submariners. We approach our duty with dignity, courage and fearlessness.”

Representing the Thresher families was Neal Collier, son of Lt. Merrill F. Collier who was among those who perished on Thresher. Collier, an enlisted submarine veteran and retired Portsmouth Naval Shipyard electrical engineer gave a heartfelt portrayal of his father’s history in the Navy in his family remarks. “He was a leader,” said Collier. “[He was] president of his high school, naval academy prep school drill team, class president of the naval academy brigade commander –he was a leader.”

On April 10, 1963, Thresher, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, built at PNSY and commissioned in 1961, was lost approximately 100 miles east of Cape Cod while conducting sea trials. Onboard were 16 officers, 96 enlisted men, and 17 civilian technicians.

The aftermath of the Thresher loss led the Navy to implement extensive changes in design, procedure, operations, and processes. The Thresher would become synonymous with a new approach to submarine safety through the creation of the Submarine Safety Program, known as SUBSAFE.

The SUBSAFE program and the era of safety that followed is due to the dedication and expertise of those involved that the program has successfully kept the Nation’s submarine force safe from a similar event for more than 60 years. And though the first-hand accounts of the Thresher loss are dwindling after six decades, it is today’s submarine community and the descendants of those lost that are keeping their memory alive.

The service concluded with the family of Robert E. Charron, an electrical engineer from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard who was aboard Thresher, casting a wreath along the water’s edge.

The SUBSAFE Program will continue to be an integral part of the submarine community to guard against complacency and rigidly uphold the highest standards of design, operation, and training lest we be reminded by the power of the sea and the loss of irreplaceable loved ones.

USS Thresher (SSN 593) - We will never forget.