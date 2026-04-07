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KITTERY, Maine, (April 11, 2026) - The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine, April 11. The service stands as a solemn tribute to the 129 souls—sailors, officers, and civilians—who perished in the tragedy. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)