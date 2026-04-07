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    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service [Image 10 of 18]

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    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine, (April 11, 2026) - The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine, April 11. The service stands as a solemn tribute to the 129 souls—sailors, officers, and civilians—who perished in the tragedy. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9609140
    VIRIN: 260411-N-VG694-1010
    Resolution: 3807x2538
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service [Image 18 of 18], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service
    63rd USS Thresher Memorial Service

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    Foundry
    USNAVY
    PNSY
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