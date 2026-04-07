Green Berets avoid drone detection during new training scenario

Photo By Sgt. Glenn Brennan | Green Berets with 2nd Battalion,10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, guide an unmanned aerial system during a live-munitions strike as part of Exercise Deep Strike in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. The system delivered a precise strike with an armor-piercing payload concluding Deep Strike, a nine-day training exercise that began with a 150-kilometer movement through simulated hostile environments while remaining undetected and evading opposing aerial drones and conventional forces. SOCEUR conducted the first iteration of special operations deep strike lanes, a pivotal training initiative designed to enhance force readiness by operating in geographically dynamic and complex scenarios, including denied environments with contested electronic warfare spaces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Glenn Brennan) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – Green Berets with 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, put their skills to the test with a new and innovative training scenario, Exercise Deep Strike, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center here, February 15-23, 2026.

This exercise simulated a complex real-world mission that challenged small special forces teams to infiltrate enemy territory, avoid drone detection, use drones to strike targets or resupply units, execute advanced tactics and complete stressful operations under winter conditions.

It served as a crucial testing ground for modernizing the force, validating the effectiveness of cutting-edge technologies like advanced unmanned systems to ensure our forces maintain an operational advantage in complex, multi-domain environments. This feedback loop ensures that emerging technologies are rapidly refined and fielded, directly translating innovation into combat capabilities.

“This exercise is designed to prepare our forces for the realities of modern warfare,” a planner with the 10th SFG (A) said. “It closely replicates real-world battlefield conditions, including the complex electronic warfare environment. It’s about pushing our teams to the limit and testing their ability to adapt to changing circumstances.”

In October 2025, SOCEUR tasked the Hohenfels Wolverine training battalion, a group of former Green Berets, with planning Deep Strike. The scenario involved a team of eight or more Green Berets infiltrating a 150-kilometer stretch of flat terrain in winter weather. It tested their physical and mental endurance, and their ability to remain focused on the mission. Their objective was to move undetected through the terrain, navigate past conventional forces and launch a strike drone to neutralize a simulated high-value target.

The operation required the team to rely only on mission-specific gear, excluding weapons. Their movement was restricted to nighttime hours to maximize stealth. They had to navigate through harsh winter conditions while avoiding detection, not just from enemy forces but also from civilian farmers, hikers, hunters and local law enforcement.

“This is no simple walk in the woods,” the team sergeant said. “In addition to avoiding conventional forces, our operators must stay off the radar of drones and keep a low profile around civilians who could unknowingly jeopardize the mission.”

The climax of the exercise occurred when a Special Forces team reached their destination after the grueling 150-kilometer movement. They then launched an unmanned aerial system, which carried live munitions to strike and destroy a designated enemy target. Once the team completed the mission, they were extracted by helicopters.

A team fromSOCEUR’s Theater Edge Innovation Lab,alongside drone designers,were involved in the exercise as well, preparing drones for flights and assisting Green Berets with their operation. Aside from strike missions and avoiding their detection, they used drones to deliver supplies to Green Berets in the field.

Looking ahead, Deep Strike is expected to expand in scope with future iterations incorporating NATO Special Operations Forces. This will enhance coordination and interoperability among NATO forces, ensuring that they remain prepared to respond to dynamic security challenges across Europe and beyond.

“Deep Strike is not just about training our own forces,” the planner said. “It’s also about creating opportunities for greater collaboration with our allies, ensuring that we’re all ready to tackle whatever challenges may lie ahead.”

This exercise is a critical step in building a permanent training lane for U.S. and NATO forces to practice deep strike missions together, enhancing the alliance’s collective combat power and unified response to threats. This joint training will sharpen the alliance’s ability to seamlessly integrate multi-national assets, from intelligence to strike, ensuring that the right weapon is delivered to the right target at a decisive moment.