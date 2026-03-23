Kazaguruma Guardian 26 Press Conference

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Air Force leaders from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands gathered at Misawa Air Base for Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26, highlighting the strength of trilateral partnerships and a shared commitment to peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific region.

The first-of-its-kind exercise forges a more interoperable force, bringing together advanced airpower and integrated operations among the three nations, reinforcing a unified approach to deterrence and regional security.

“It is a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, ensuring prosperity and security for all nations within this vital region,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander.

Kazaguruma Guardian 26 reflects growing interoperability between allies and cooperation beyond traditional geographic boundaries.

“This marks the first deployment of Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force aircraft to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region,” said Lt. Gen. André Steur, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force commander. “Partnerships beyond Europe, like this one, make us stronger together.”

For Japan, the exercise reflects both enduring alliances and expanding global partnerships grounded in shared values. Kazaguruma Guardian, meaning “windmill protector,” derives its symbolism from a windmill’s three blades, each signifying one of the participating nations: Japan, the Netherlands and the United States.

“When all three blades come together and catch the wind, they generate great power,” said Gen. Takehiro Morita, Japan Air Self-Defense Force chief of staff. “This image reflects how our nations cooperate to create strength through partnership.”

That partnership strengthens coalition readiness and deterrence to provide a credible and robust defense of the region’s airspace.

“This high level of integration is a direct result of the trust and shared values that bind our three nations,” Carey said.

Leaders from all three nations emphasized the exercise is not only about tactical proficiency, but also about building enduring relationships in an increasingly complex security environment.

Kazaguruma Guardian 26 underscores that strong partnerships remain essential to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.