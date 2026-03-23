Meet a mortician: Matthew Metschke

Photo By Jason Minto | Matthew Metschke, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, poses for a portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

For Matthew Metschke, working in mortuary affairs isn’t just a job—it’s a calling. As Chief of the Mortuary Affairs Case Management Branch at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, Metschke leads with empathy, professionalism and a deep respect for the stories carried by each of the fallen.

How did you get into this profession?

Some people find their careers; for me, the profession found me. It was a calling—no dramatic origin story, just a quiet certainty about the work I was meant to do.

How do people initially react when you tell them about your line of work?

When I tell people what I do, reactions vary and are often tinged with discomfort. I hear things like, “‘Eww,’” or, “‘You're too sensitive for that type of work!’” But I know that sensitivity isn’t a weakness in my line of work—it’s essential.

What’s one of the most memorable reactions you've gotten?

One of the most profound moments in my career came not from a stranger, but from a friend. My best friend lost a child and asked me to help with the arrangements. It was one of the most humbling experiences of my life. In a moment of such personal tragedy, I was honored to be a source of comfort and stability.

What kind of education and training do you need?

Becoming a mortuary affairs professional requires dedication and formal education, including pre-mortuary coursework, mortuary school or college, an internship, and continuing education as required by the state of licensure. It’s a career built on both technical skill and ongoing learning.

Do you think that by bearing witness to the fallen, makes you live your life to the fullest?

Bearing witness to the fallen has given me a powerful perspective. I have a greater appreciation for sacrifice and what that truly means. It’s not just about honoring the dead—it’s about understanding the profound cost of service and the value of each life.

What has kept you in this profession?

Despite the emotional toll the work can take, I remain deeply committed because of a strong desire to help others and the opportunity to work alongside those who are as passionate about this profession as I am. That shared sense of purpose continues to drive me.

How has being an AFMAO mortician impacted your view on life?

My time at AFMAO has shaped my worldview in lasting ways. I’ve learned that nothing in life should be taken for granted. Each death has a story, has meaning and has value.

As Chief of the Mortuary Affairs Case Management Branch at AFMAO, Metschke oversees the meticulous and compassionate management of cases involving deceased or missing service members—particularly those from past conflicts such as the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War. Under his guidance, the branch ensures that every fallen service member receives the dignity, honor and respect they deserve, while their families are provided with the care, service and support they need.