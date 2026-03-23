Meet a mortician: Matthew Metschke

Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:05 Photo ID: 9587218 VIRIN: 260325-F-UK538-1021 Resolution: 3592x4514 Size: 6.68 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

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