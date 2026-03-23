Meet a mortician: Matthew Metschke

Matthew Metschke, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, poses for a portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9587218
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-UK538-1021
|Resolution:
|3592x4514
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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