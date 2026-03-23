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    Meet a mortician: Matthew Metschke

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    Meet a mortician: Matthew Metschke

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Matthew Metschke, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, poses for a portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9587218
    VIRIN: 260325-F-UK538-1021
    Resolution: 3592x4514
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Meet a mortician: Matthew Metschke, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    mortician

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