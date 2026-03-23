From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage

Working as a credentialing specialist in Research and Development at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), George continues to serve Veterans long after her military career. This time, she ensures hospital providers and staff meet the standards required to deliver safe, high-quality health care to patients.



George enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2000, serving 13 years on active duty, including two deployments to Iraq.Her career spanned both administrative and field artillery units, where she often worked in environments with few women, experiences that strengthened her adaptability and confidence.



Those same qualities now shape her work at VA TVHS, where she says the connection among Veterans continues to drive her purpose.



“I enjoy working with my brothers and sisters in arms,” George said. “It’s easier to talk and there’s a shared understanding.”



Outside of her role at VA TVHS, George is preparing to compete in theMs. Veteran America 2026competition, an event thatraises awareness of issues impacting homeless Veterans nationwide.



In 2024,more than 32,000 Veterans experienced homelessness in the United States, according to the [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development](https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/pit_count.asp). At VA TVHS, programs are in place to help connect Veterans with housing, employment, and supportive services. Last year, VA TVHS [permanently housed 824 Veterans](https://www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/news-releases/va-houses-largest-number-of-homeless-veterans-in-seven-years/) in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and northern Georgia.



Unlike other competitions, every contestant is a Veteran or is still currently serving in the Armed Forces. The showcase focuses on personal stories, service, and connection. Contestants compete in categories including interview, formal wear, and talent, where George plans to bring energy and personality to the stage.



For George, the experience is less about competition and more about community.



“It’s all of us coming together, supporting each other, and bringing more awareness to women Veterans,” she said.



Her preparation reflects that mindset. Drawing from her own transition out of the military, George is working to organize local opportunities that help fellow Veterans build confidence in professional settings, something she remembers navigating firsthand.



“When I left the service, I didn’t know what professional life looked like outside the uniform,” George said. “I had to learn it step by step, and that’s something I want to help other Veterans navigate.”



At VA TVHS, that same commitment shows up in everyday moments, whether helping a Veteran find their way through the medical center or ensuring systems behind the scenes run smoothly.



From uniform to civilian life, and now to the stage, George continues to carry forward a simple but powerful goal: serve others. For George, the Ms. Veteran America movement is another way to stand tall, represent, and continue the mission.



The Ms. Veteran America semifinal competition is scheduled for June 13-14, 2026, in Tampa, Florida. George will compete for a spot in the top 20 finalists to advance to the final pageant competition.



Veterans in the VA TVHS catchment area who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness can contact the Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program by calling [615-873-6400](tel:+16158736400) or visit [this website](https://www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/health-services/homeless-veteran-care/) to learn more and get connected to services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:05 Story ID: 561283 Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage, by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.