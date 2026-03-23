Stacey George, a U.S. Army Veteran and credentialing specialist at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, poses for a portrait as part of her participation in the Ms. Veteran America 2026 competition. George served 13 years on active duty, including two deployments to Iraq, and continues her commitment to supporting fellow Veterans through her work at VA. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9583015
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-GE033-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage
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