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    From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage [Image 1 of 2]

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    From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Stacey George, a U.S. Army Veteran and credentialing specialist at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, poses for a portrait as part of her participation in the Ms. Veteran America 2026 competition. George served 13 years on active duty, including two deployments to Iraq, and continues her commitment to supporting fellow Veterans through her work at VA. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9583015
    VIRIN: 260324-O-GE033-1001
    Resolution: 3600x5400
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Veteran
    Ms. Veteran America
    Female Veteran

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