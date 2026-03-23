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    From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage [Image 2 of 2]

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    From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Stacey George poses for a photo in her U.S. Army uniform at Fort Carson, Colorado, in 2010. George served 13 years in the Army, including two deployments to Iraq. Today, she continues her service as an employee at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and is preparing to compete in the Ms. Veteran America 2026 competition. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9583026
    VIRIN: 260324-O-GE033-1002
    Resolution: 540x720
    Size: 73.66 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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