Stacey George poses for a photo in her U.S. Army uniform at Fort Carson, Colorado, in 2010. George served 13 years in the Army, including two deployments to Iraq. Today, she continues her service as an employee at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and is preparing to compete in the Ms. Veteran America 2026 competition. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9583026
|VIRIN:
|260324-O-GE033-1002
|Resolution:
|540x720
|Size:
|73.66 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From OCP to Evening Wear: Veteran Finds Purpose on Stage
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