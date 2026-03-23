Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet

Photo By Sgt. Austyn Aagaard | 12 Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Armored Combat Brigade, 34th Infantry Division, competed for the title of Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year at Camp Ripley Training Center, March 20-21, 2026. The competition showcased the Brigade's commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard) see less | View Image Page

Minnesota National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 34th Infantry Division competed in a brigade-level best warrior competition at Camp Ripley Training Center, March 20-22, 2026.

“I’m never surprised, but I am always impressed by the level of professionalism and dedication our “Viking” Soldiers have at completing their mission,” said Col. Michael Klaphake, 1st ABCT commander.

The Best Warrior Competition, or BWC, is a demanding, multi-day gauntlet that blends physical endurance, technical proficiency, and mental resilience. The competition takes high-performing Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers and tests their professional-development and leadership traits under pressure.

Known across the Active Army and the Army National Guard as one of the service’s most visible tests of individual Soldier excellence, the competition has become a proving ground for recognizing standout performers while sharpening the core warrior skills every unit relies on.

Chosen from the nearly 5,000 men and women of the eight battalions within the 1st ABCT, 16 competitors begin the trial to see who will advance to the next level, becoming the State Best Warrior and Noncommissioned Officer.

“I value willingness over capability,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Perez, the senior enlisted leader for the Brigade. “I’m looking for Soldiers who are willing to do the hard things. That willingness to step outside their comfort zone and put themselves on the line says everything about their character, and that’s exactly what these competitors represent.”

Competitors faced a grueling two days of events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualification, a timed ruck march, and a stress shoot that tested both marksmanship and decision-making under pressure. Each event evaluated not only physical endurance, but also tactical knowledge, discipline, and mental toughness required of a well-rounded Soldier. The Best Warrior Competition challenges today’s Soldiers. It’s about readiness. It’s about proving you can endure hardship and perform under pressure.

“This competition isn’t just about being the fastest or the strongest,” said Sgt. Jackson Berry of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery Regiment. “It’s about leading from the front and proving to yourself and your team that you can perform when it matters most, no matter how tough the conditions get.”

Best Warrior Competitions are distinctive in its deliberate blend of “classic Soldier tasks” and modern battlefield requirements. Today, many states run highly competitive programs that culminate in regional and national events, where competitors are often evaluated on weapons qualification and handling, land navigation, first aid and casualty care, communications, ruck marching, obstacle courses, physical fitness, and warrior tasks and drills. Boards and interviews test professional knowledge, military bearing, and communication—skills central to leading Soldiers in training and in crisis.

In the end, Spc. Thomas Ogdahl from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment was recognized as the Brigade’s top Soldier. He will move onto the Minnesota Best Warrior Competition for Soldier of the year. Runners-up, Spc. Samuel Mahto from the 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, Spc. Ashton Matejcek from the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, and Spc. Hunter Goetsch from the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery Regiment will also compete in the Minnesota Best Warrior Competition in the Soldier category.

In the NCO category, Sgt. Tye Berger from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment earned the top score. He will compete in the Minnesota Best Warrior Competition for NCO of the year. Runners-up Staff Sgt. Derek Kotzer from the 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, Staff Sgt. Matthew Justice from the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery Regiment, and Sgt. Cole Fossen from 2nd Battalion 135th Infantry Regiment will also compete in the Minnesota Best Warrior Competition for NCO of the year.

The 1st ABCT’s finest will go on to test their mettle against the top contenders from the other Minnesota National Guard’s major commands during the state competition held April 15-19, 2026, at Camp Ripley Training Center.

By: Mr. Tony Housey, Camp Ripley Public Affairs and Maj. Jodine Eells, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division public affairs officer