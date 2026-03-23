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    Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet

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    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 34th Infantry Division competed in a brigade-level best warrior competition at Camp Ripley Training Center, March 20-22, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000725
    VIRIN: 260322-A-YH333-9508
    Filename: DOD_111592906
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

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    This work, Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet, by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minnesota National Guard

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