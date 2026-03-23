Minnesota National Guard Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 34th Infantry Division competed in a brigade-level best warrior competition at Camp Ripley Training Center, March 20-22, 2026. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000725
|VIRIN:
|260322-A-YH333-9508
|Filename:
|DOD_111592906
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet, by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet
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