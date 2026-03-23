12 Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Armored Combat Brigade, 34th Infantry Division, competed for the title of Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year at Camp Ripley Training Center, March 20-21, 2026. The competition showcased the Brigade's commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9581765
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-YH333-5098
|Resolution:
|6385x4257
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet
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