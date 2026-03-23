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    Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    12 Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Armored Combat Brigade, 34th Infantry Division, competed for the title of Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year at Camp Ripley Training Center, March 20-21, 2026. The competition showcased the Brigade's commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:29
    Photo ID: 9581765
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-YH333-5098
    Resolution: 6385x4257
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fighters Forged through Multi-Day Gauntlet [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Warrior
    BWC
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    Minnesota

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