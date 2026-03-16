Travis Nutrition Clinic Team enhances readiness, patient care

Photo By Roderick Tapnio | Members of the Outpatient Nutrition Clinic team pose for a group photo at David Grant...... read more read more Photo By Roderick Tapnio | Members of the Outpatient Nutrition Clinic team pose for a group photo at David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec 10, 2025. The clinic provides body composition testing, group education, and individualized nutrition counseling to support military readiness and patient-centered care. see less | View Image Page

The Outpatient Nutrition Clinic team at David Grant Medical Center is enhancing military readiness and advancing patient-centered care by expanding access to evidence-based nutrition services for service members and their families.



Aligned with Defense Health Agency priorities, the clinic's dedicated staff emphasizes prevention, early intervention, and performance optimization for the DGMC community.

“Our clinic is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals through personalized care and expert guidance,” said Capt. Holly Corcoran, chief of the Outpatient Nutrition Clinic. “We’re here to support a wide range of needs, from managing chronic conditions to optimizing readiness for service members.”



The team provides three primary services: body composition testing, group classes, and one-on-one appointments with a registered dietitian. Body composition testing allows patients to track measurable progress, while group classes like Nutrition and Wellness, Heart Healthy, and Carb Control offer practical strategies for long-term health. For tailored support, individual appointments are available in person, virtually, or by telephone.



To better serve the community, a recent policy change allows active duty, Guard, and Reserve members to self-refer for all services. This change has been a game-changer, allowing them to connect with a dietitian sooner to prepare for deployments and fitness assessments. Beneficiaries may also self-refer for body composition testing, but require a referral from their primary care provider for group classes or individualized counseling.



By focusing on nutrition as a cornerstone of preventive medicine, the DGMC nutrition team directly supports the management of chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, strengthening overall force health and resilience for their beneficiaries.



“Our mission is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based nutrition care tailored to each individual,” said McKinzie Alston, registered dietitian. “We strive to make a positive impact on every client’s health journey and provide a welcoming environment where they can take the first step toward achieving their goals.”