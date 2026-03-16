Members of the Outpatient Nutrition Clinic team pose for a group photo at David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec 10, 2025. The clinic provides body composition testing, group education, and individualized nutrition counseling to support military readiness and patient-centered care.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9572928
|VIRIN:
|251210-D-ZW933-1496
|Resolution:
|4120x4895
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Nutrition Clinic Team enhances readiness, patient care, by Roderick Tapnio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis Nutrition Clinic Team enhances readiness, patient care
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