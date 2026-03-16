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    Travis Nutrition Clinic Team enhances readiness, patient care

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    Travis Nutrition Clinic Team enhances readiness, patient care

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Roderick Tapnio 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Members of the Outpatient Nutrition Clinic team pose for a group photo at David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec 10, 2025. The clinic provides body composition testing, group education, and individualized nutrition counseling to support military readiness and patient-centered care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9572928
    VIRIN: 251210-D-ZW933-1496
    Resolution: 4120x4895
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis Nutrition Clinic Team enhances readiness, patient care, by Roderick Tapnio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DGMC; Travis AFB

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