Big Wins for Bright Minds: Three Scholars Earn $4,000 in Worldwide Army & Air Force Exchange Service Sweepstakes

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Army & Air Force Exchange Service You Made the Grade second-place sweepstakes winner, Ethan Park with his family at the Camp Humphreys Exchange. Three military students turned academic excellence into big rewards, earning a combined $4,000 in Exchange gift cards through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Three military students turned academic excellence into big rewards, earning a combined $4,000 in Exchange gift cards through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes (https://flic.kr/p/2s23Acy).

Mia Mendoza, an 11th grader from the Shaw Air Force Base community was presented with the grand prize of a $2,000 Exchange gift card. U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys eighth grader Ethan Park pocketed his second-place prize of $1,500 and Gabriel Gomez, a 10th grader from the Maxwell Air Force Base community earned the $500 third-place prize.

For the fall 2025 semester, the Exchange received more than 1,400 sweepstakes entries worldwide.

“We’ve been very supportive of her [Mia] to pursue education,” said her father, Wesley Mendoza, who was medically discharged from the Air Force after 10 years of service. “We’ve told her, ‘You just never know what can come out of it.’ For us, the sweepstakes was like a scholarship. You apply, you may or may not get it, but you have to try. The worst thing that can happen is someone says no, but she ended up getting rewarded for her good grades.”

Since 2000, the You Made the Grade program has celebrated the academic achievement of military children in first through 12th grades. Students, including those who are homeschooled, can bring their report cards to the PX/BX customer service area each grading period to receive an Exchange gift card and coupon sheet.

"I've never had an experience like this in my life. It feels good for my hard work to finally pay off,” Gomez said. “I am grateful and would like to thank God for this blessing."

Students who earn straight As or the equivalent earn a $20 Exchange gift card while students who earn a B average or the equivalent receive a $10 Exchange gift card. Children who are making progress on specialized education programs can participate too.

Students who make the grade also receive an Exchange coupon sheet for deals on products, services and food. Participants can also enter the biannual worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to snag a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card.

“The You Made the Grade program highlights the extraordinary work that the children of our Nation’s heroes accomplish,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The sweepstakes encourages our children to continue to excel academically despite the challenges they face.” The spring 2026 drawing will take place in June. To enter, students or parents can complete the form on the back of the gift card and mail it to:

You Made the Grade PO Box 227398 Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Find out more information about the program at the Exchange’s community Hub (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/home-v3/community/you-made-the-grade/).

Social-media-friendly version: Military children from Shaw AFB, USAG Humphreys and Maxwell AFB cashed in their grades for $4,000 in the Exchange’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3bv

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

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