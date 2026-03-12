Army & Air Force Exchange Service You Made the Grade second-place sweepstakes winner, Ethan Park with his family at the Camp Humphreys Exchange.
Three military students turned academic excellence into big rewards, earning a combined $4,000 in Exchange gift cards through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9568245
|VIRIN:
|260316-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|5147x3431
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Wins for Bright Minds: Three Scholars Earn $4,000 in Worldwide Army & Air Force Exchange Service Sweepstakes, by Teonja Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Big Wins for Bright Minds: Three Scholars Earn $4,000 in Worldwide Army & Air Force Exchange Service Sweepstakes
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