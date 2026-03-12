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    Big Wins for Bright Minds: Three Scholars Earn $4,000 in Worldwide Army & Air Force Exchange Service Sweepstakes

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    Big Wins for Bright Minds: Three Scholars Earn $4,000 in Worldwide Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Teonja Tatum 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service You Made the Grade second-place sweepstakes winner, Ethan Park with his family at the Camp Humphreys Exchange.

    Three military students turned academic excellence into big rewards, earning a combined $4,000 in Exchange gift cards through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9568245
    VIRIN: 260316-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 5147x3431
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Big Wins for Bright Minds: Three Scholars Earn $4,000 in Worldwide Army & Air Force Exchange Service Sweepstakes, by Teonja Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sweepstakes
    You Made the Grade
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    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

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