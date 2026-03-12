131st TC Soldiers honored at deployment ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck | U.S. Soldiers with the 131st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard are honored at a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 14, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers are preparing for a year-long deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve where they will transport critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck) see less | View Image Page

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Approximately 150 Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 131st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group were honored during a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 14, 2026. Family members, loved ones, friends and past members of the unit were honored alongside the deploying Soldiers and thanked for their love and support.

The unit prepared for the last 18 months to depart for their mission, completing rigorous training to ensure their readiness for the road ahead. Overseas, the 131st TC will provide critical logistical support to the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission by delivering equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation.

"These Soldiers' dedication has been unwavering, marked by long hours and meticulous effort to ensure both their skills and their equipment were brought to the highest state of readiness," said Capt. Jason Hadley, commander of the 131st TC. "I commend each of you for your exceptional attitude and commitment to the mission."

Col. Jeremy Coleman, commander of the 213th RSG, and Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, commander of the 228th MTB, both shared words of encouragement for the deploying Soldiers and their loved ones.

"Thank you to each service member and to every family member here today for your profound willingness to answer the call both here and across the sea," said Coleman.

Established in 1949, generations of Soldiers with the 131st TC have served overseas in support of other missions, including during the Korean War, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.