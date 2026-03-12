131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony

U.S. Soldiers with the 131st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard are honored at a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 14, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers are preparing for a year-long deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve where they will transport critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9566927
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-PS604-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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131st TC Soldiers honored at deployment ceremony
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