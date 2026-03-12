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    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

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    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 131st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard are honored at a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 14, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers are preparing for a year-long deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve where they will transport critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9566931
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-TM987-5574
    Resolution: 3633x4641
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tristan Murry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony
    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony
    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony
    131st Transportation Company Deployment Ceremony
    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony
    131st Transportation Company Deployment Ceremony

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    131st Transportation Company
    213th Regional Support Group
    228th Motor Transportation Battalion
    deployment
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Bison2026

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