Navy Team Competes in Joint Culinary Training Exercise

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Earl Gappi puts the finishing touch on dessert during the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world.

The Navy Culinary Arts Team (NCAT) competed against 17 teams across all military services, to include international partners, in the 50th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) Feb. 28-March 4 at Fort Lee.

The team took home 28 medals, including two gold. The Navy was also named U.S. Student Team of the Year.

According to team manager Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Gary Askins, the team consisted of 10 culinary specialists — five professionals and five students — competing in nearly 20 different categories, such as Operational Hot Food, pastry chef, nutrition and Chef of the Year.

“An event like this really lets the culinary specialists show their skills, but also allows them to learn so much more,” Askins said.

Askins, a former NCAT member, said participants are judged and critiqued by American Culinary Federation judges. The feedback helps them when they return to their home commands.

He used his previous experience as a team member to help train the team during the two-month period leading up to the event. Askins helped them practice preparing their dishes and managing the nerves that come with performing at a timed competition in front of a large audience.

According to Chief Culinary Specialist Joshua Kohmuench, the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) HQ command training officer for fleet culinary specialist support, NAVSUP serves as the Navy’s lead organization for the NCAT. It provides the program oversight, structure and support that enables culinary specialists to compete at the highest levels of military culinary competition.

NAVSUP coordinates the annual selection and formation of the team, works with fleet stakeholders and Navy food management teams to identify top culinary talent, and organizes the training program that prepares competitors for the JCTE. The command also provides key logistical and program support, including training resources, administrative coordination and recognition of team achievements.

“Through this effort, NAVSUP helps develop professional culinary skills across the fleet while showcasing the expertise and innovation of Navy culinary specialists at a premier joint-service culinary competition judged under American Culinary Federation standards,” he added.

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Haiwen Wu is a three-time NCAT member, serving this year as a team captain. He said the experience has given him skills he can take back to the pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) in areas such as knife skills, choosing the right meat and the importance of teamwork.

For Culinary Specialist 1st Class R’rianna Davis, a first-time team member who took home a bronze medal in the Pastry Chef of the Year category, the highlight of the experience was the two months of training leading to the event.

She also had advice for any culinary specialists thinking about trying out for next year’s team.

“Do it, don’t hesitate,” she said. “You’re going to get out of your comfort zone. To be comfortable is to be complacent, and you need to be uncomfortable to learn.”

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg Pa., NAVSUP employs a workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide.The Navy Supply Corps team oversees a diverse portfolio, including supply chain management for material support to Navy, Marine Corps, joint and coalition partners.