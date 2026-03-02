188th Wing honors Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker’s career of service and leadership

Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker, the senior enlisted leader for the 188th Operations Group, retired on March 8, 2026 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. At the ceremony, he was presented a plaque by the 188th Wing Chiefs Group. see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — Airmen of the 188th Wing gathered to honor Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker, 188th Operations chief, as he retired after a 32 year distinguished career of service to the United States Air Force and the nation.

Throughout his career, Booker built a reputation as a dedicated leader and mentor who prioritized mission success while investing in the development of the Airmen around him. His journey through the ranks was shaped by a commitment to adaptability, growth and empowering the enlisted force.

“My three decades in the Air Force have taught me that adaptability is the cornerstone of mission success, and true service is about embracing change, leading with integrity, and dedicating every effort to empowering the enlisted force,” Booker said.

One of Booker’s most meaningful career moments came while helping build the foundation for the wing’s mission conversion from flying A-10s to an intelligence mission.

“Chief Booker played a critical role in establishing the 188th Wing’s Report Operating Center infrastructure, supporting the MQ-9 mission in Fort Smith for both the Operations Group and the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group,” said Lt. Col. Daniel “Dós” Muñoz, 188th Operations Group commander.

Being involved in the early stages of the project left a lasting impression on Chief Booker, who recognized the importance of the work for future operations.

“It wasn’t just about construction or design,” the chief said. “It was about laying the cornerstone for the wing’s next chapter.”

Years later, seeing the mission contribute to real-world combat operations remains one of his proudest accomplishments.

“Knowing the mission has been such a significant contributing factor in combat operations is an awesome feeling,” Booker said. “It’s profoundly gratifying to see the operational successes and know that the foundation I helped build played a role.”

Booker’s leadership and dedication left a lasting impact on the Operations Group and the Airmen who served alongside him.

“No matter the stress level, he always approached people calm, cool and collected, demonstrating patience and professionalism while educating Airmen and senior leaders on the center’s processes and capabilities,” said Muñoz. “More importantly, he has been the kind of leader Airmen trust and respect, and his 32 years of service have left a lasting mark on the 188th Wing and the people who had the privilege to work with him.”

Although he is retiring from military service, Booker will continue supporting the mission in a new role as a cybersecurity specialist within the 188th Wing Operations Group.