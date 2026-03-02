(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    188th Wing honors Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker's career of service and leadership

    188th Wing honors Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker's career of service and leadership

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker, the senior enlisted leader for the 188th Operations Group, retired on March 8, 2026 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. At the ceremony, he was presented a plaque by the 188th Wing Chiefs Group.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9555221
    VIRIN: 030826-Z-IN195-1003
    Resolution: 3367x2405
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    This work, 188th Wing honors Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker's career of service and leadership, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    188th Wing honors Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker's career of service and leadership

