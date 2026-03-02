Date Taken: 03.08.2026 Date Posted: 03.08.2026 12:47 Photo ID: 9555213 VIRIN: 030826-Z-IN195-1001 Resolution: 4825x3446 Size: 3.24 MB Location: ARKANSAS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 188th Wing honors Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Booker’s career of service and leadership [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.