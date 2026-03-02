Sharpening our readiness, one dish at a time

Photo By Airman 1st Class Owen Davies | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandria Tyner, 673d Force Support Squadron Iditarod Dining Facility production manager, prepares salmon during dinner service at a Armed Service YMCA Salute to the Military event at the Marriott Anchorage Downtown, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. Technical skills practiced under the mentorship of master chefs during a week-long event to help reinforce skillsets of military members in food service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies) see less | View Image Page

Across the U.S. Air Force food services Airmen work to provide meals for military members wherever they’re assigned. They accomplish this mission in 172 dining facilities on installations worldwide. Airmen receive initial instruction at Fort Lee, Virginia, where they learn to maintain and operate hotels, restaurants and fitness centers in a 29-day training pipeline. U.S. Army culinary specialists train at the same place but for 56 days, focusing specifically on cooking techniques.

Rarely do chances arise for military members in this field to improve their skillsets and experience beyond mandatory upgrade training and the routine tasks performed in dining facilities. Since 2023, Master Chef Jeffery Mora, CEO of Food Fleet, a food service management company, and other master chefs from across the nation have come together to provide opportunities for those in these jobs to be mentored and taught.

For a week in February, Airmen and Soldiers stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson worked together in a joint-forces mentorship event where they prepared and served meals to guests during an Armed Services YMCA Salute to the Military event and the 673d Air Base Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony.

“One of the challenges that we can face is a feeling that we are confined to recipe sheets,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandria Tyner, 673d Force Support Squadron Iditarod Dining Facility production manager. “Here all they trust their skills and training, and I can see us taking this experience back to the force, showcasing these new skills in efforts to increase their quality of life.”

This opportunity not only gives military members more technical skills but also encourages them to deepen their passion for the job. This rare opportunity provides them with credits towards a culinary degree should they decide to further their education.

“This has turned into something special for the Airmen and Soldiers who participated…” said Mora, “...They get to learn to do something different outside of their normal training.”

Food services Airmen and Army Culinary Specialists are an integral part of fueling the mission and maintaining the warrior ethos. Opportunities like these can provide invaluable experience that could help further improve the skills of these specialists throughout all military services.

