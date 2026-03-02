51st CES conducts Rapid Osan Airfield Recovery training

Photo By Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delroy Williams, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction heavy equipment operator, breaks up ground with an excavator during Rapid Osan Airfield Recovery training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2026. The training evaluated the placement of flowable fill concrete over crushed stone using a volumetric mixer to rapidly restore limited runway capability under the Rapid Osan Airfield Recovery concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron tested Rapid Osan Airfield Recovery methods Feb. 26–27, 2026, refining concepts designed to restore runway capability during contingency operations. The training evaluated ROAR, an Osan-specific, speed-focused approach intended to rapidly generate limited sortie capability following simulated attack scenarios. Unlike Rapid Airfield Damage Repair, which is designed for long-term durability, ROAR prioritizes rapid restoration to achieve approximately 300 aircraft passes, enabling jets to launch before transitioning to more permanent repairs.

“ROAR is intended to be an exceptionally fast variant of RADR, utilizing a different set of resources than standard RADR procedures,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Willhite, 51st CES officer in charge of construction. “It shifts what equipment is required for airfield recovery to equipment that has a lower failure rate.”

On the first day of training, Airmen tested the placement of flowable fill concrete over crushed stone using a volumetric mixer. Following debris removal, pavement breaking, excavation and compaction, the team capped the repair with wet-placed flowable fill and conducted strength testing to determine how quickly the surface could support aircraft operations.

The second day focused on installing fiber reinforced polymer panels over compacted crushed stone, creating an immediate load-bearing surface intended to further reduce runway downtime during contingency scenarios.

“Each method provides redundancy to the other,” said Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Thurman, 51st CES heavy repair superintendent. “If we have equipment malfunctions, conceivably we should still be able to recover the runway enabling our aircraft to take the fight to the enemy.”

Throughout the exercise, Airmen executed full-scale crater repair procedures, beginning with debris removal and upheaval marking before progressing through excavation, backfilling, compaction and surface restoration. The squadron measured both completion time and structural performance, conducting hardness testing to validate durability under projected aircraft loads.

By accelerating runway recovery techniques, the 51st CES strengthens Osan’s ability to sustain combat airpower under dynamic conditions. ROAR provides commanders with the capability to rapidly launch aircraft, preserving mission continuity while follow-on teams implement longer-term recovery methods.

“We are working with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center to streamline the process and potentially spread it across the CE enterprise,” said Thurman. “RADR is still a viable process, and it’s something we will do when we have time because it will be a necessity to receive follow-on forces.”

The training underscores the critical role civil engineers play in sustaining airfield operations and ensuring the 51st Fighter Wing remains postured to generate airpower and ready to Fight Tonight.

“As we continue to test ROAR methods it will allow us to recover the airfield faster in the event of contingency,” said Willhite. “This allows us to put jets in the air faster to defeat our adversaries while minimizing the amount of time our troops have to spend working in the elements exposed to enemy threats.”