PRESS RELEASE: Army Strategic Capital Initiatives – Seeking Private Sector Partners to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide Modernization

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army launched the Strategic Capital Initiative to partner with the private sector to harness the speed and ingenuity of the commercial market to accelerate our enterprise-wide modernization effort. Through a formal Request for Information (RFI), the Army is inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to help us design the financial and partnership models that will attract investment and drive success. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army launched the Strategic Capital Initiative to partner with the private...... read more read more

WASHINGTON– The U.S. Army has announced a major initiative to partner with the private sector, seeking to harness the speed and ingenuity of the commercial market to accelerate a historic, enterprise-wide modernization effort. Through a formal Request for Information (RFI) issued today (LINK), the Army is inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to help build the future Army by co-investing in its installations, technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial base.

This initiative represents a fundamental shift in how the Army approaches modernization, moving beyond traditional contracting to embrace more agile and creative partnerships.

“The strategic vision for this is building the Army of tomorrow with private industry today,” said Dave Fitzgerald, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army. “We know we have to move at the speed of innovation. This initiative is a direct invitation to the private sector to become our partner in a historic modernization effort.”

The RFI is a broad call for ideas, intended to help the Army shape future formal solicitations that will attract a wide variety of developers and investors. The goal is to supplement traditional funding with strategic capital, creating commercially viable and self-sustaining ventures that ensure long-term success without relying on the Army as the sole source of return on investment.

“We’re not just seeking funding,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re seeking creative, out-of-the-box financial and business models that break the mold. We want joint ventures, long-term leases, and service agreements that align the success of the investor with the soldier and the taxpayer.”

The Army is asking for expertise on financial models, partnership frameworks, and contracting strategies that can attract significant investment and de-risk projects for the private sector. The vision is a "value for value" partnership where the Army brings its unique assets—including secure land and a stable demand signal—to the table. In return, it seeks to gain resilient energy, re-shored supply chains, and modern facilities without relying solely on taxpayer dollars for new construction.

The modernization effort is comprehensive, and the Army is seeking innovative solutions across the full spectrum of its operations. This initiative compromises of six strategic pillars (but are not limited to):

Energy Resilience and Dominance

Modernizing the Organic Industrial Base

Strengthening Logistics and Supply Chains

Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Adoption

Real Assets and Facilities Utilization

Critical Minerals and Resource Development

“We are really looking for innovative models of both financing and operating on how the Army can help de-risk these investments for private capital and how we can align long-term return for our partners with the Army’s co-mission,” said Fitzgerald.

How to Respond

Industry partners are asked to propose pilot projects to quickly validate their financial and partnership models. The Army asks potential partners to be candid about risks and barriers so the Army can work to make its projects the most attractive investment opportunities in the nation.

This Request for Information (RFI) is a call for strategic and actionable input. We are soliciting specific insights and options centered around financial structures and partnership models that are commercially sustainable and able to accelerate the Army’s modernization and transformation.

For complete submission instructions and details, industry leaders are directed to the official Request for Information (LINK)