U.S. Army SCI RFI One-Pager

The U.S. Army launched the Strategic Capital Initiative to partner with the private sector to harness the speed

and ingenuity of the commercial market to accelerate our enterprise-wide modernization effort. Through a

formal Request for Information (RFI), the Army is inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to help

us design the financial and partnership models that will attract investment and drive success.