The U.S. Army launched the Strategic Capital Initiative to partner with the private sector to harness the speed
and ingenuity of the commercial market to accelerate our enterprise-wide modernization effort. Through a
formal Request for Information (RFI), the Army is inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to help
us design the financial and partnership models that will attract investment and drive success.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9544028
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-A0320-3106
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army SCI RFI One-Pager, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PRESS RELEASE: Army Strategic Capital Initiatives – Seeking Private Sector Partners to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide Modernization
No keywords found.