U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and compete for German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – More than 300 U.S. service members from all branches of service came together to test their military skills and physical prowess during the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFB) competition held at Ramstein Air Base Feb. 23 -27. The five-day event, co-hosted by Army Public Health Command Europe and the USAF 86th Air Lift Wing, saw U.S. Soldiers from various Army units across the Rheinland-Pfalz region compete alongside Airmen, Marines and Sailors. The competition aimed to enhance military proficiency, foster friendship, and improve interoperability between the allied forces.

Ramstein Air Base, Germany – As part of the German American Friendship Day festivities held Feb. 27, more than 300 U.S. servicemembers came together to test their military skills and physical prowess during the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFB) competition held here Feb. 23 -27.

The five-day event, co-hosted by Army Public Health Command Europe and the USAF 86th Airlift Wing, saw U.S. Army Soldiers from various Army units across the Rheinland-Pfalz region compete alongside airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and German Bundeswehr soldiers. The competition aimed to enhance military proficiency, foster friendship, and improve interoperability between the allied forces.

The GAFB is a prestigious decoration of the German Bundeswehr which can be awarded to Allied Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional physical fitness, military skills, and marksmanship.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command Europe, was among the guest speakers at the event and praised the participants' commitment.

"Today, we honor the dedication and hard work of our servicemembers who have taken on the challenge of earning the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge," said Giraud.

Established by the German Bundeswehr in 1971, the badge is available in gold, silver, and bronze levels. Earning the award is a rigorous endeavor, requiring participants to excel in a variety of disciplines. The tests include a basic fitness test, swimming, marksmanship with German weapons, and a timed ruck march. Servicemembers from all military branches are eligible to compete for the decoration.

According to event planners, the challenging competition highlighted the readiness and excellence of both U.S. and German troops. By training and competing side-by-side, participants build not only individual resilience but also strengthen the collective readiness of the Allied Nations.

"The highly coveted German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens the bonds between American and German military units, builds partner-nation military relations, and promotes esprit-de-corps while showcasing military and physical preparedness," Giraud added.

The annual competition serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the United States and Germany, reinforcing the shared values and commitment to security that have defined the transatlantic alliance for decades. The demanding standards of the GAFB ensure that those who earn it represent the peak of military and physical preparedness.

The German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFB) competition was part of the German American Friendship Day hosted at Ramstein Air Base Feb. 27. According to those involved in planning the event, it was a celebration of a deep and enduring alliance forged over decades, built on a foundation of shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for a prosperous future.

“As we all know, the world is a complex and ever-changing place, but one thing that has remained constant has been the strength of the German American relationship,” added Giraud. “The challenges we face in the future may be different from those of the past, but they are no less significant. It is our duty to face these challenges together, with the same spirit of cooperation and determination that has defined our friendship for generations.”