U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, welcomes attendees at the German American Friendship Day and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge ceremony Feb. 27 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. More than 300 U.S. service members from all branches of service came together to test their military skills and physical prowess during the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFB) competition held here Feb. 23 -27. The five-day event, co-hosted by Army Public Health Command Europe and the USAF 86th Air Lift Wing, saw U.S. Soldiers from various Army units across the Rheinland-Pfalz region compete alongside Airmen, Marines and Sailors. The competition aimed to enhance military proficiency, foster friendship, and improve interoperability between the allied forces.